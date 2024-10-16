Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Simulations Plus accounts for about 2.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,560,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

