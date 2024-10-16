Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $13.38 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for 9.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in BorgWarner by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 46,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

