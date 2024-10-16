Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,441 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.