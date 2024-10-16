iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GOVT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

