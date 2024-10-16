iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 55,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,754. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

