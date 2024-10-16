Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 5.2% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.55.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $478.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

