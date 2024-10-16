Grin Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Grin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $10,644.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,633.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.54 or 0.00540467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00103703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00229287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00028279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00075272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.