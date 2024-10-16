Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $92.35 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,387 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up approximately 10.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Universal Display worth $92,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Universal Display by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

