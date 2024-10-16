Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 7400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

