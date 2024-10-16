Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 14011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $663.69 million, a P/E ratio of -85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -631.58%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

