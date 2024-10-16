GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
GNT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.16.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
