Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 39935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.65. The stock has a market cap of C$799.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75. In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75. Insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.