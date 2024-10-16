FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 516,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FBK traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 29,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. FB Financial has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Creative Planning raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FB Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,620 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

