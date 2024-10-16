DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

