Compound 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Compound has a market capitalization of $390.45 million and $29.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $44.44 or 0.00065544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,106.14 or 0.39975673 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,461 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

