Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $31,960.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $534,340.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,842,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,671. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

