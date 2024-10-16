Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $109.68, with a volume of 891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.