CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,167 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

GE opened at $190.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $194.33. The company has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

