Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

