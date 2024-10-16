Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BNDX opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

