Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 56098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $20,620,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 328,719 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 81,222 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

