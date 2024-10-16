BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.1 %

BHP opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

