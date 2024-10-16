Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$115.18 and last traded at C$115.06, with a volume of 45160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$108.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4545455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 138.22%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total transaction of C$2,269,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total value of C$2,269,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.