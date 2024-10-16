AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 51 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.