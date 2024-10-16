AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,025 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.