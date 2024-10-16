Acorn Creek Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

