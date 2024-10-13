Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZETA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

