Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.