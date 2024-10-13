Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of WES stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

