Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.14.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $7,258,304.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,391.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,673 shares of company stock worth $27,331,806. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

