Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 110,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($77,107.33). 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
