Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Wam Alternative Assets Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Wam Alternative Assets

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 110,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($77,107.33). 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wam Alternative Assets

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

