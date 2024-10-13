Waltonchain Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $714,265.47 and $1.68 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

