VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.97.

VNET stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. VNET Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.30.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

