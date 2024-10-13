Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

VCYT stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,541 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 503,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 122,574 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 237,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 117.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

