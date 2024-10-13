Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,700 shares, an increase of 21,286.8% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 535,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.51. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venus Concept

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $50,113.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.