VeChain (VET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $19.18 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 80,985,041,177 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeChain is vechainofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency . VeChain has a current supply of 85,985,041,177 with 80,985,041,177 in circulation. The last known price of VeChain is 0.02258177 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $17,785,781.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vechain.org/.”

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

