Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VLOWY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.68. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.15.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

