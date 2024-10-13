Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 816,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 787.8 days.
Ushio Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Ushio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
Ushio Company Profile
