US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTWY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 7,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

