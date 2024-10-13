Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, reports. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,046 shares of company stock worth $106,265 over the last three months. 28.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNTY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

