United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in September

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UUGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UUGRY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 26,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

