United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $162.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.24.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.03. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

