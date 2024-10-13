Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $424.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $426.00 to $424.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $370.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.68. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

