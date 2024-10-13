Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

