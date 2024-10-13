TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPG. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.55.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. TPG has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -479.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,199,000 after buying an additional 320,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

