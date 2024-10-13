Toncoin (TON) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00008398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.99 billion and approximately $114.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,107,145 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,087,581.328055 with 2,538,025,859.272727 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.27784962 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $132,055,549.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

