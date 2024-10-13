Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

