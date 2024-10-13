The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $550.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $504.75.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $516.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.06 and its 200-day moving average is $465.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after buying an additional 438,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after buying an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.