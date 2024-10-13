The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $216.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 129,920 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

