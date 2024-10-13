The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNDR. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,072,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,216,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.